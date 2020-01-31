AO World PLC (LON:AO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

AO World stock opened at GBX 76.20 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.19 million and a PE ratio of -30.48. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 56.70 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.73).

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

