AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04, RTT News reports. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AON stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. AON has a 1 year low of $153.17 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

