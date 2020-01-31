Apex Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Apex has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a market cap of $931,362.00 and approximately $14,595.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003169 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

