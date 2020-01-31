Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $1.05 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

