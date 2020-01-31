Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

APO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 221,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,172. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

