Apollon Trading Down 1.3% This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 398.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Apollon has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $6,934.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050575 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

