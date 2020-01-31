AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Achieves $2.93 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $45,289.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.02904892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.