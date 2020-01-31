Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average is $246.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

