Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

