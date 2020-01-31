Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.44

Media coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

