Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 11.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Nomura upped their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 4,411,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.