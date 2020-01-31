Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.91 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

