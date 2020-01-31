Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $85.24. 51,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

