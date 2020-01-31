Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $87.68 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.