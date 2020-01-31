Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 94,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

