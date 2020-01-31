Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 84,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.