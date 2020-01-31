ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, ARAW has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $41,668.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

