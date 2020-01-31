ArbitrageCT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $19,581.00 and $28.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.80 or 0.05781943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128296 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034171 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.