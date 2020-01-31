ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 343,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 93,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

