Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 16,225 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 647.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 725,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 535,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

