Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Watsco by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Watsco by 57.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Watsco by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $177.83 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

