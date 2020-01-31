Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after buying an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.