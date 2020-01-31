Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,357,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,741,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

