Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 3,892 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 31.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

