Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 4,048 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $341.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $187.01 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.03.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

