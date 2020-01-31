Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.48 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

