Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,305 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $347.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.46 and a 200-day moving average of $305.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

