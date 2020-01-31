Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 6,820 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after buying an additional 434,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

