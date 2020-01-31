Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.62 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $46.62 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008150 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.