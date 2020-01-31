Arepacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $35,694.00 and $24.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,901,193 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.