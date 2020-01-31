Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 18,457 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.