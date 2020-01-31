Arizona State Retirement System Buys 47,923 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Western Union by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,334,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on WU shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

