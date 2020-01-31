Arizona State Retirement System Buys 57,428 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,082.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

