Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of RPM International worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

RPM stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.