Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Aqua America worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aqua America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Aqua America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Aqua America by 3.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $52.34 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

