Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,284 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 20.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.