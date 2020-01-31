Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Property Trust worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPT opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

