Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $321.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $321.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.