Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LKQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

