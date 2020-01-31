Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

