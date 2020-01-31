Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.19 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.