Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 43,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,222 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.32.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

