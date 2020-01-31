Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.31 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MarketAxess by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $358.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.59 and its 200-day moving average is $365.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

