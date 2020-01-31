Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of UGI worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UGI by 3,301.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,900 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in UGI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 224,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.