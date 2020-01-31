Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 143,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $69.55 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.