Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

