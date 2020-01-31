Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

