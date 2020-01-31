Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $157.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.81. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.