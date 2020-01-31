Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 242,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

