Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,291,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 568,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after purchasing an additional 401,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,870 shares of company stock worth $28,688,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

